Intapp Salaries

Intapp's salary ranges from $72,507 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $233,825 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intapp. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Product Designer
Median $108K
Product Manager
Median $144K
Accountant
$72.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$234K
Marketing
$102K
Product Design Manager
$95.5K
Project Manager
$164K
Sales
$120K
Software Engineer
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Intapp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Intapp is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intapp is $119,799.

