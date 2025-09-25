Company Directory
Instacart
Instacart Technical Program Manager Salaries

Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$113K - CA$137K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$105KCA$113KCA$137KCA$146K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$226K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Technical Program Manager chez Instacart in Canada s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$146,208. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Instacart pour le poste Technical Program Manager in Canada est de CA$104,614.

