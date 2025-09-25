Solution Architect compensation in Canada at Instacart totals CA$251K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$188K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$251K
CA$181K
CA$67.9K
CA$1.8K
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
