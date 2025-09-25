Company Directory
Instacart
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Instacart Financial Analyst Salaries

Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Instacart totals $210K per year for L5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$179K - $209K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$166K$179K$209K$232K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Financial Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Financial Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Financial Analyst 1
$210K
$165K
$45K
$0
L6
Senior Financial Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Instacart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $165,750.

