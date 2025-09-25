Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Instacart totals $210K per year for L5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Instacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest Financial Analyst salary at Instacart in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Instacart in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Instacart Financial Analyst employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $165,750.