Inovalon Salaries

Inovalon's salary ranges from $43,675 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $276,375 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inovalon. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $132K
Data Analyst
Median $100K

Business Analyst
Median $96K
Business Development
$110K
Customer Service
$55.3K
Human Resources
$190K
Management Consultant
$276K
Project Manager
$146K
Sales
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$246K
Solution Architect
$43.7K
FAQ

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Inovalon je Менаџмент Консултант at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $276,375. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Inovalon je $105,223.

