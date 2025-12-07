Company Directory
Hyland
Hyland Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Hyland ranges from $79K to $110K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Hyland's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$84.6K - $99.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$79K$84.6K$99.6K$110K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hyland?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Hyland sits at a yearly total compensation of $109,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyland for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $78,960.

Other Resources

