Company Directory
Havas
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Havas Salaries

Havas's salary ranges from $4,975 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Turkey at the low-end to $129,350 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Havas. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
Median $45.6K
Business Development
$49K
Chief of Staff
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Data Analyst
$29.3K
Human Resources
$100K
Marketing
$22.7K
Marketing Operations
$129K
Software Engineer
$5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Havas is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Havas is $47,318.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Havas

Related Companies

  • Hevo
  • Piano
  • Tinuiti
  • Aspire
  • SOCi
  • See all companies →

Other Resources