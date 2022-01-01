Company Directory
Goibibo
Goibibo Salaries

Goibibo's salary ranges from $11,854 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $65,444 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Goibibo. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $15.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
$11.9K
Product Manager
$60.9K

Software Engineering Manager
$65.4K
The highest paying role reported at Goibibo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $65,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Goibibo is $38,255.

