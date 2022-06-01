Company Directory
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Salaries

Genuine Parts's salary ranges from $51,131 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $203,975 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genuine Parts. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Customer Service
$51.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$67.8K
Legal
$169K
Marketing
$154K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Recruiter
$112K
Solution Architect
$204K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genuine Parts is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genuine Parts is $112,200.

