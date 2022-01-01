Company Directory
Exabeam
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Exabeam Salaries

Exabeam's salary ranges from $106,530 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $452,250 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exabeam. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $243K
Product Manager
Median $320K
Customer Success
$132K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K
Marketing
$241K
Product Designer
$240K
Project Manager
$452K
Sales
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Exabeam es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $452,250. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Exabeam es $240,293.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Exabeam

Related Companies

  • Ripple
  • Privacera
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources