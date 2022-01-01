Doximity Salaries

Company Directory
Doximity's salary ranges from $120,000 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $299,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Doximity. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $299K

Data Scientist
Median $125K
Business Development
$124K
Data Analyst
$219K
Product Designer
$225K
Sales
$225K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Doximity, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Doximity je Vodja izdelka s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $299,000. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Doximity je $214,550.

