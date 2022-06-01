Company Directory
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Salaries

Dollar Tree's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $211,050 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dollar Tree. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Accountant
$59.7K
Customer Service
$66.1K
Product Manager
$211K

Recruiter
$122K
Solution Architect
$204K
Venture Capitalist
$71K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dollar Tree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dollar Tree is $96,324.

