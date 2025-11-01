Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $441K per year for M2 to $1.2M per year for M5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $1.13M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
M2
$441K
$231K
$170K
$40.5K
M3
$945K
$239K
$671K
$35.4K
M4
$1.15M
$247K
$867K
$37.1K
M5
$1.2M
$301K
$865K
$31K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)