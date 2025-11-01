Databricks Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $255K per year for L3 to $1.26M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $252K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $255K $145K $89.8K $20.3K L4 $413K $177K $217K $18.9K L5 Senior Software Engineer $635K $207K $406K $22.4K L6 Staff Engineer $825K $237K $553K $35.3K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Databricks ?

