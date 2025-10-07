Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$71.7K per year for L1 to CA$143K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$97.8K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
CA$71.7K
CA$70.4K
CA$308.6
CA$1K
L2
CA$95.7K
CA$91.7K
CA$1.1K
CA$2.9K
L3
CA$97.9K
CA$93K
CA$2K
CA$2.9K
L4
CA$143K
CA$125K
CA$7.7K
CA$10.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
