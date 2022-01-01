Company Directory
Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group Salaries

Cambium Learning Group's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $159,120 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cambium Learning Group. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $146K
Data Scientist
$111K
Human Resources
$50.3K

Product Manager
$159K
Technical Programme Manager
$121K
Technical Writer
$63.7K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Cambium Learning Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambium Learning Group is $115,545.

Other Resources