Company Directory
ConocoPhillips
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ConocoPhillips Salaries

ConocoPhillips's salary ranges from $80,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $402,000 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ConocoPhillips. Last updated: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Software Engineer
Median $80K
Accountant
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Business Analyst
$88.8K
Business Development
$402K
Chemical Engineer
$121K
Data Scientist
$287K
Financial Analyst
$174K
Geological Engineer
$275K
Mechanical Engineer
$279K
Product Manager
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$212K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ConocoPhillips is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ConocoPhillips is $150,499.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ConocoPhillips

Related Companies

  • General Motors
  • DISH Network
  • Ameren
  • Aaron's
  • Southern
  • See all companies →

Other Resources