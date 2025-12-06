Company Directory
Chainlink Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Chainlink Labs Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$93K - $108K
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
$82K$93K$108K$119K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Chainlink Labs to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (5.00% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chainlink Labs in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 155,369,494. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainlink Labs for the Software Engineer role in Argentina is ARS 107,061,332.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chainlink Labs

Related Companies

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.