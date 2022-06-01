Company Directory
Bread Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bread Financial that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Bread Financial is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally-enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded payment, lending and saving products.Formerly Alliance Data, Bread Financial is an S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and committed to sustainable business practices powered by its 6,000+ global associates.

    breadfinancial.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    1,190
    Number of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bread Financial

    Related Companies

    • Affirm
    • Virtu Financial
    • Marqeta
    • Upstart
    • PJT Partners
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources