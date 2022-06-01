Company Directory
Blucora
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Blucora Salaries

Blucora's salary ranges from $102,900 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $155,775 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blucora. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$103K
Data Science Manager
$156K
Software Engineer
Median $113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blucora is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blucora is $113,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Blucora

Related Companies

  • BNY Mellon
  • Citizens Bank
  • CNO Financial Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • See all companies →

Other Resources