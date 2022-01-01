BECU Salaries

Company Directory
BECU's salary ranges from $61,353 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $160,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BECU. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Business Analyst
$89.8K
Customer Service
$61.4K

Customer Service Operations
$98.2K
Project Manager
$123K
Recruiter
$104K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BECU is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BECU is $101,357.

