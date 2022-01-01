BDO Salaries

Company Directory
BDO's salary ranges from $8,150 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Argentina at the low-end to $179,295 for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BDO. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $86.5K

Data Engineer

Management Consultant
Median $68.1K
Accountant
$8.1K

Administrative Assistant
$91.8K
Business Analyst
$55.2K
Data Analyst
$79K
Data Science Manager
$87K
Data Scientist
$64.7K
Financial Analyst
$40.5K
Human Resources
$77.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$42.9K
Investment Banker
$45.2K
Product Manager
$61.7K
Project Manager
$179K
Sales
$113K
Solution Architect
$62.5K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BDO is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO is $68,082.

Other Resources