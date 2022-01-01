Company Directory
Avast Software
Avast Software Salaries

Avast Software's salary ranges from $44,774 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Czech Republic at the low-end to $125,290 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avast Software. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $44.8K
Product Manager
$125K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.5K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Avast Software is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avast Software is $98,490.

