Software Engineer compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $138K per year for Grade 8 to $430K per year for Grade 15. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $166K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$138K
$120K
$12.3K
$5.9K
Software Engineer 2
$160K
$132K
$18.4K
$9.2K
Software Engineer 3
$160K
$147K
$10.2K
$2.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$183K
$141K
$35.8K
$5.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
