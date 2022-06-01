Company Directory
AppsFlyer
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AppsFlyer Salaries

AppsFlyer's salary ranges from $29,470 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in Thailand at the low-end to $269,593 for a Technical Programme Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppsFlyer. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Back-End Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $144K
Business Analyst
$95.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Customer Success
$29.5K
Data Analyst
$85.3K
Data Scientist
$141K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Marketing
$54K
Product Designer
$85.4K
Product Manager
$109K
Programme Manager
$125K
Recruiter
$147K
Sales
$121K
Technical Programme Manager
$270K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At AppsFlyer, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AppsFlyer is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $269,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppsFlyer is $115,012.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppsFlyer

Related Companies

  • PLANOLY
  • MOLOCO
  • Button
  • Kochava
  • Intercom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources