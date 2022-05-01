Company Directory
AMETEK
AMETEK Salaries

AMETEK's salary ranges from $58,107 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $265,200 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Electrical Engineer
Median $200K
Hardware Engineer
$60.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$147K

Optical Engineer
$143K
Software Engineer
$58.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$265K
Technical Program Manager
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AMETEK is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMETEK is $147,000.

