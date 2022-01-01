Company Directory
Ambry Genetics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ambry Genetics Salaries

Ambry Genetics's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $226,860 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ambry Genetics. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$71.4K
Data Scientist
$227K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Product Designer
$123K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Ambry Genetics é Cientista de Dados at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $226,860. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Ambry Genetics é $119,003.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ambry Genetics

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • Dialpad
  • Sema4
  • Integrated DNA Technologies
  • ESET
  • See all companies →

Other Resources