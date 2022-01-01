Company Directory
Akuna Capital
Akuna Capital Salaries

Akuna Capital's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $425,071 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akuna Capital. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $203K
Senior Software Engineer $425K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Back-End Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $260K
Data Scientist
Median $225K

Accountant
$65.3K
Business Operations
$108K
Financial Analyst
$127K
Information Technologist (IT)
$221K
Project Manager
Median $155K
Recruiter
$99.5K
FAQs

