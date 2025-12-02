Company Directory
ADP
ADP Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at ADP totals $203K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
ADP
BI Director
Miami, FL
Total per annum
$203K
Level
L10
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
Bonus
$27.2K
Years at company
9 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at ADP?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at ADP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $203,200.

