Accolade
Accolade Salaries

Accolade's salary ranges from $26,330 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $422,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accolade. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $136K
Product Manager
Median $282K
Business Operations
$32.1K

Customer Service
$56.2K
Customer Service Operations
$26.3K
Data Analyst
$150K
Data Scientist
$163K
Human Resources
$215K
Product Designer
$67.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$60.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$423K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
The highest paying role reported at Accolade is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolade is $143,124.

Other Resources