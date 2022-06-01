Company Directory
Accion Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Accion Labs Salaries

Accion Labs's salary ranges from $6,474 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Argentina at the low-end to $388,050 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accion Labs. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $17.7K
Data Scientist
$18.3K
Product Manager
$28.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Recruiter
$6.5K
Sales
$244K
Solution Architect
$388K
Technical Programme Manager
$35.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Accion Labs er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $388,050. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Accion Labs er $28,720.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accion Labs

Related Companies

  • CSS
  • Citadel
  • Jane Street
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • TPG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources