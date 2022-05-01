Company Directory
Abrigo
Abrigo Salaries

Abrigo's salary ranges from $94,565 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $154,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abrigo. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$141K
Product Manager
$94.6K

Solution Architect
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abrigo is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abrigo is $146,000.

