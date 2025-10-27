Company Directory
Ableton
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Ableton Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Ableton totals €83.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ableton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ableton
Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per annum
€83.3K
Level
Senior
Base salary
€83.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Ableton?
Block logo
+€50.5K
Robinhood logo
+€77.5K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Ableton in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €114,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ableton for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €83,340.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ableton

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • ABOUT YOU
  • Westlake Financial
  • ResearchGate
  • Bertelsmann
  • See all companies →

Other Resources