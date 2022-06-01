Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
SRC
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

SRC Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της SRC κυμαίνεται από $55,275 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $201,000 για έναν Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της SRC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $131K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$55.3K
Ηλεκτρολόγος Μηχανικός
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Μηχανικός Υλικού
$81.1K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$80.4K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$201K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην SRC είναι Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $201,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην SRC είναι $97,163.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την SRC

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Noblis
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • HIMSS
  • MITRE
  • Battelle
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/src/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.