Patch Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Patch κυμαίνεται από $115,000 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $342,328 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Patch. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/25/2025

Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$267K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$342K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $115K

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Patch είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $342,328. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Patch είναι $267,406.

