CSX Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της CSX κυμαίνεται από $82,585 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Υλικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $326,625 για έναν Λογιστής στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της CSX. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/19/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $172K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Λογιστής
$327K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$148K

Μηχανικός Υλικού
$82.6K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$118K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$152K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$125K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην CSX είναι Λογιστής at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $326,625. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην CSX είναι $147,900.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την CSX

