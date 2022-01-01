Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bungie
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Bungie Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Bungie κυμαίνεται από $108,455 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Cybersecurity Analyst στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $285,420 για έναν Μάρκετινγκ στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Bungie. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/10/2025

$160K

Πληρωθείτε Δίκαια, Μη Σας Εκμεταλλεύονται

Έχουμε διαπραγματευτεί χιλιάδες προσφορές και τακτικά επιτυγχάνουμε αυξήσεις 30.000$+ (μερικές φορές 300.000$+). Διαπραγματευτείτε τον μισθό σας ή το βιογραφικό σας από τους πραγματικούς ειδικούς - στελέχη προσλήψεων που το κάνουν καθημερινά.

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $163K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Βιντεοπαιχνιδιών

Ανθρώπινοι Πόροι
$187K
Μάρκετινγκ
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Διαχειριστής Προϊόντος
$249K
Προσελκυστής Προσωπικού
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Διαχειριστής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$143K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

The highest paying role reported at Bungie is Μάρκετινγκ at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bungie is $186,930.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Bungie

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι