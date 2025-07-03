Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation κυμαίνεται από $184,075 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $241,200 για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/10/2025

$160K

Διαχειριστής Προγραμμάτων
Median $208K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$241K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$230K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$184K

Ερευνητής Επιστήμονας

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation薪资最高的职位是Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$241,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation的年度总薪酬中位数为$218,750。

