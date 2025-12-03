Unternehmensverzeichnis
Yext
Yext Informationstechnologe (IT) Gehälter

Das mittlere Informationstechnologe (IT)-Vergütungspaket bei Yext beläuft sich auf $115K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yexts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$115K
Stufe
Analyst
Grundgehalt
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Yext?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Yext unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) bei Yext liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $140,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yext für die Position Informationstechnologe (IT) beträgt $95,000.

