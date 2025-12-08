Unternehmensverzeichnis
WilsonHCG
WilsonHCG Personalvermittler Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalvermittler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei WilsonHCG beläuft sich auf $66K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für WilsonHCGs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
WilsonHCG
Recruitment Consultant
Baton Rouge, LA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$66K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei WilsonHCG?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei WilsonHCG in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $155,760. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei WilsonHCG für die Position Personalvermittler in United States beträgt $66,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

