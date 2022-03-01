Unternehmensverzeichnis
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Gehälter

Western Governors Universitys Gehaltsbereich reicht von $131,340 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $154,400 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Western Governors University. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/17/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $154K
Produktmanager
Median $135K
Personalvermittler
$131K

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Western Governors University ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $154,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Western Governors University beträgt $135,000.

