Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtWorks reicht von ₹1.39M pro year für Consultant bis ₹5.23M pro year für Lead Consultant. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.19M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtWorkss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
