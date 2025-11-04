Unternehmensverzeichnis
ThoughtWorks
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

ThoughtWorks Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei ThoughtWorks reicht von ₹1.39M pro year für Consultant bis ₹5.23M pro year für Lead Consultant. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.19M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ThoughtWorkss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/4/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Consultant
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ThoughtWorks?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Mobile Software-Entwickler

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ThoughtWorks in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,230,831. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ThoughtWorks für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,853,128.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für ThoughtWorks gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen