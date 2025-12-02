Die Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Tech Mahindra reicht von $138K pro year für U2 bis $125K pro year für U3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $150K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tech Mahindras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
