Tech Mahindra
  • Technischer Programmmanager

  • Alle Technischer Programmmanager-Gehälter

Tech Mahindra Technischer Programmmanager Gehälter

Die Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Tech Mahindra reicht von $138K pro year für U2 bis $125K pro year für U3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $150K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Tech Mahindras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Tech Mahindra?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Technischer Programmmanager bei Tech Mahindra in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $250,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Tech Mahindra für die Position Technischer Programmmanager in United States beträgt $130,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

