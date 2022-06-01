Unternehmensverzeichnis
SRC
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

SRC Gehälter

SRCs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $55,275 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Unternehmensanalyst am unteren Ende bis $201,000 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von SRC. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software-Ingenieur
Median $131K

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Unternehmensanalyst
$55.3K
Elektroingenieur
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Hardware-Ingenieur
$81.1K
Produktmanager
$80.4K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$201K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei SRC ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $201,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei SRC beträgt $97,163.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für SRC gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Noblis
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • HIMSS
  • MITRE
  • Battelle
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/src/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.