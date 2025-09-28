Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei realtor.com reicht von $111K pro year für T1 bis $255K pro year für T6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $195K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für realtor.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
