realtor.com
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

realtor.com Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei realtor.com reicht von $111K pro year für T1 bis $255K pro year für T6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $195K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für realtor.coms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
Software Engineer 2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
Senior Software Engineer
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
Staff Software Engineer
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei realtor.com?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei realtor.com in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $349,249. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei realtor.com für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $185,800.

