Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Mphasis reicht von ₹394K pro year für L1 bis ₹2.11M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.46M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mphasiss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
