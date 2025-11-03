Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mphasis
Mphasis Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Mphasis reicht von ₹394K pro year für L1 bis ₹2.11M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.46M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mphasiss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Mphasis?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Mphasis in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,457,982. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mphasis für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,399,002.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • Mindtree
  • Zensar Technologies
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

