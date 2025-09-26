Unternehmensverzeichnis
Jabil
Jabil Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Jabil beläuft sich auf NT$1.94M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Jabils Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Jabil
Lead Design Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$1.94M
Stufe
4
Grundgehalt
NT$1.94M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Jabil?

NT$5.09M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Jabil in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$2,256,190. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Jabil für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in Taiwan beträgt NT$1,896,510.

