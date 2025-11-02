Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Indeed reicht von $163K pro year für L1 bis $324K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $241K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$163K
$136K
$11.4K
$15.4K
L2
$186K
$145K
$22.5K
$18.3K
L2-II
$219K
$181K
$22.1K
$16K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.4%
JAHR 3
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.