GlobalLogic Gehälter

GlobalLogics Gehaltsbereich reicht von $1,516 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Risikokapitalgeber am unteren Ende bis $240,000 für einen Lösungsarchitekt am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von GlobalLogic. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

Lösungsarchitekt
Median $240K

Datenarchitekt

Produktmanager
Median $132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $177K
Buchhalter
$166K
Business-Analyst
$22.3K
Kundenservice
$36.7K
Kundenservice-Operations
$74.5K
Datenanalyst
$22.5K
Datenwissenschaftler
$111K
Finanzanalyst
$167K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$27.9K
Unternehmensberater
$30K
Produktdesigner
$69.5K
Projektmanager
$194K
Personalvermittler
$98K
Vertrieb
$214K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$74.5K
Technischer Programmmanager
$124K
UX-Forscher
$95.5K
Risikokapitalgeber
$1.5K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei GlobalLogic ist Lösungsarchitekt mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $240,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GlobalLogic beträgt $74,511.

