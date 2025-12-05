Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fetch Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Fetch beläuft sich auf $140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fetchs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fetch
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Fetch unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Fetch in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $181,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fetch für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $140,000.

